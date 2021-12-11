Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

HBB opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

