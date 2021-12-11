Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 114,669 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.02% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 163,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,399.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

