Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 13,362 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of EPR opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

