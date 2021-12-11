Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 185,328 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Yamana Gold worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1,858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,155,208 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 187,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.26.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

