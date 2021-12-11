Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,431 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.70% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $116.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.