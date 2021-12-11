Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after buying an additional 1,036,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $23.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

