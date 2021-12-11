Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Matson worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Matson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $246,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,442. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

