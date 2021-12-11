Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 368,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BHK stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.