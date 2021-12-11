Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,728 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

