Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Employers worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Employers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

