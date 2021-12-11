Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.67 Million Position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.87% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

