Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.68 Million Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,959 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of DMC Global worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DMC Global by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DMC Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BOOM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.02 million, a P/E ratio of 435.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.