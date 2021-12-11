Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE:E opened at $27.83 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on E shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.