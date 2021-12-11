Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.80 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,604,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after acquiring an additional 721,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 294,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHE opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 76.75%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

