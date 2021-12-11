Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 94,507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.40% of Kearny Financial worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $112,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.