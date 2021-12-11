Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.84 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

