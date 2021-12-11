Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of First BanCorp. worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,351 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of FBP opened at $13.23 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.