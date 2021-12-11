Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 189,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,463,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.84. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.