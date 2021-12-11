Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Calavo Growers worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVGW stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $708.73 million, a P/E ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

