Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $3.69 Million in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.57% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $4,847,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKNO. Cowen raised their target price on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.