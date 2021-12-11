Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $3.71 Million in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 371,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000.

Shares of SHQAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

