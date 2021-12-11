Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,040,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,608,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE:CDAY opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,228 shares of company stock worth $57,993,687. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.