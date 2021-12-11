Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

