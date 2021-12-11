Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 263,601 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,601 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 47.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.