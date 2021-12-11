Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 6,407 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Trinseo worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 408.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinseo by 48.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trinseo by 574.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $53.49 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.