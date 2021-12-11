Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,138 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Core Laboratories worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $28.79.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

