Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

EWMC opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

