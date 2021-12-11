Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.75% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2,944.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter.

RLY opened at $29.37 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

