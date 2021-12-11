Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

