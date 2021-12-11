Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,264 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.