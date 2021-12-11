Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,678 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.80% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 844.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,562,000.

FTSD stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $94.70.

