Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,586 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

