Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,412 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

