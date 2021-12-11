Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 53,259 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,259 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of LTC Properties worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

