Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,179 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.73% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

