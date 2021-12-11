Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 63,552 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

