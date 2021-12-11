Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 83,437 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Quidel worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 19.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,662 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.