Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Columbia Financial worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.