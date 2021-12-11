Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $82.71 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

