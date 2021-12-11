Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Welltower worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

