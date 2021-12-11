WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Tops $9.95 on Major Exchanges

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $42.49 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $9.95 or 0.00020297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.59 or 0.08192256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,034.47 or 1.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00055940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002760 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

