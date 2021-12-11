Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

