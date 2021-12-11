WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

