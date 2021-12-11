WestEnd Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.