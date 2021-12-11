WestEnd Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $301,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

