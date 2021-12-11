WestEnd Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $528,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

