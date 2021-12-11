WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 911 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

