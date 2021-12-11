Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Trimmed by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for approximately 11.4% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

