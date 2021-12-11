Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 992,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

