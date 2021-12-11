WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $793,365.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. WHALE has a market cap of $119.80 million and $793,365.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.75 or 0.00033911 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.